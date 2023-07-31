Oppenheimer Soars Past $400 Million Mark At The Global Box Office

Despite the continued dominance of "Barbie" and new competition from Disney's "Haunted Mansion," Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has continued its winning streak at the box office. Following its strong second weekend in theaters, the biopic about the man who gave us the A-bomb has officially crossed the $400 million mark globally and will soon enter the top ten highest-grossing movies of the year. At this point for Nolan and Universal Pictures, it's all gravy.

"Oppenheimer" now sits at $400.3 million worldwide thanks to a stellar $46.2 million second weekend domestically. That represents a drop of just 44%, even while "Barbie" continued to absolutely dominate with a $93 million second weekend. The fact of the matter is that moviegoers are continuing to show up to both movies in droves and neither cannibalized any business from one another. Truthfully, the whole "Barbenheimer" phenomenon probably helped both movies with a ton of organic attention online. Whatever the case, Universal is benefitting greatly from Nolan's fallout with Warner Bros. right now.

Nolan's three-hour, R-rated biopic is benefitting greatly from its huge run in IMAX right now, with those expensive, premium format tickets goosing the overall box office numbers. The film carries a reported $100 million budget. Coupled with a surely comparable marketing budget, the movie is probably at or at least close to its break-even point. That means, Universal and Nolan both stand to make a lot of money from the film as its run is far from over.