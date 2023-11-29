Avatar 2 Is One Of Disney's Biggest 2023 Box Office Hits — Despite Being Released In 2022

It has been an odd year for Disney at the box office. The studio has had more misfires than it has had successes — and even some of those successes were pretty muted. "Elemental" is perhaps the prime example as Pixar's latest seemed straight-up doomed on arrival before having a miraculous turnaround, leading it to a $496 million worldwide take against a $200 million budget. Most of the studio's other big-budget films haven't been quite as lucky. To illustrate that point, James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" actually remains one of the studio's highest-grossing movies of 2023 despite the fact that it was released in 2022.

"The Way of Water" hit theaters on December 16, 2022, capping off a 13-year journey for the sequel. It made a ridiculous amount of money before the calendar rolled over to 2023 and ultimately wound up as the third biggest movie of all time with $2.32 billion to its name, trailing only "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.8 billion) and the original "Avatar" ($2.92 billion). "The Way of Water" made $684 million domestically and, of that total, $283 million was earned during 2023, per Box Office Mojo. That figure represents more than all but two of Disney's movies released this year.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ($359 million domestic/$845 million worldwide) and "The Little Mermaid" ($298 million domestic/$569 million worldwide) are the only other movies released by the studio in 2023 that made more. From there, it's a pretty steep drop-off as we get to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ($214 million domestic/$476 million worldwide) and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" ($174 million domestic/$384 million worldwide). And, for what it's worth, only "Guardians" is assuredly going to profit in its theatrical run. These other movies were cursed by inflated budgets. Particularly "Dial of Destiny," which cost a whopping $295 million to produce.