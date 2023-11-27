Disney's Wish Was A Big Disappointment At The Box Office - But Don't Count It Out Yet

Walt Disney Animation Studios released its latest original film during the Thanksgiving holiday in the form of "Wish." In the lead-up to the release, it was presumed that Disney's latest was going to top the box office ahead of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and Ridley Scott's "Napoleon." That's not how things panned out. Instead, the animated musical had to settle for third place, coming in far below industry expectations. No two ways about it: in the early going, this is a rough start for a massive $200 million animated film. Be that as it may, it wouldn't be fair to count the movie out just yet.

"Wish" earned $19.5 million over the weekend and an estimated $31.7 million across the full, five-day holiday frame, per The Numbers. Disney opted to release the film mid-week on Wednesday to get in on the holiday bounty and, typically, that works out well. In this case, the studio's latest trailed "Napoleon" ($20.4 million) and "Hunger Games" ($28.8 million) in the Weeknd numbers. Heading into the week, "Wish" was expected to make $40 to $50 million on the conservative side of things during the Wednesday to Sunday stretch. It fell well short of that mark.

Internationally, things got off to a relatively slow start as well with the film opening to $17.3 million overseas, giving it a $49 million global start. That said, the film only opened in several major markets and has a global rollout that will continue throughout December. That's the first reason that it would be silly to count the movie out already, despite the rough opening weekend numbers. International audiences, by and large, have not yet had the chance to weigh in here. There are numerous examples of overseas markets rescuing a movie (just look at "Warcraft") and Disney's global reach is massive.