Today In Good Movie News: Elemental Just Passed Encanto At The Box Office

Disney was, before the pandemic, the unquestioned king of theatrical animation, in no small part thanks to the regular success of Pixar films. Even originals from Pixar were absolutely bankable bets that helped ensure that every other studio was usually gunning for second place in this arena. But post-Covid, things look radically different. "Elemental" hit theaters last month, and it simply isn't going to make enough money to be a theatrical hit. That said, the movie has demonstrated great legs, and it actually recently passed the global gross of Disney's "Encanto."

Released in 2021, "Encanto" was an original from Walt Disney Animation that was widely acclaimed but was still very much fighting against the pandemic. The film ended up topping out with $256.7 million worldwide. After it left theaters though, the musical became a smash hit on Disney+, and the soundtrack dominated the charts, with "We Don't Talk About Bruno" becoming a breakout hit. But from a pure dollars and cents standpoint, that global gross was a disappointment relative to the movie's reported $150 million budget.

"Elemental," meanwhile, now sits at $259 million globally, per Box Office Mojo, following another week of moviegoers turning up to see the film. Following its relatively disappointing $29 million opening weekend, the film has managed to hold very well week-to-week, which should be taken as a sign that Pixar originals can still be theatrically viable. It will just take some serious patience on Disney's part to allow audiences to readjust their expectations.