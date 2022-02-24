Encanto Continues To Demolish The Streaming Competition

In news that surprises no one, the Walt Disney Animation film "Encanto" is at the top of Nielsen's streaming movie charts for the week of January 24-30, 2022, according to THR. The film hit 1.4 billion minutes viewed on Disney+ and I'll bet my favorite magical candle that you were one of them. In terms of overall streaming, "Encanto" was at number two behind the Netflix original series "Ozark."

There are many reasons for this, including the fact that about 40 percent of the viewership for the animated musical came from kids between the ages of two and 11. You know how kids watch things over and over. Hey, if your child is going to have something on a loop, this is a very good choice. Go tell your kids that I said they have excellent taste, and also that they should sing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" again.

I'm not kidding. It's absolutely an ear worm, but there are so many that are worse. Something about a juvenile fish with a lot of teeth and family? Plus, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" slaps and honestly, that's the first time I've used that word in reference to music. Get off my lawn.