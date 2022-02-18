Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains Why They Didn't Submit We Need To Talk About Bruno For Best Original Song At The Oscars

For a guy we're not supposed to be talking about, we sure seem unable to shut up about Bruno from "Encanto." Well, to be fair, we can't stop talking about his character song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno." The smash-hit single put Disney back on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in almost three decades, skyrocketed the soundtrack to the top of the Billboard Top 200, and sparked an inescapable trending sound on TikTok. Penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, his work for "Encanto" nabbed him his second Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, but "We Don't Talk About Bruno" wasn't even submitted for Oscar contention — the nomination comes for the ballad "Dos Oruguitas."

Submissions for the Academy Awards were due by November 1, 2022, and "Encanto" didn't hit theaters until Nov. 24. After a shortened theatrical run, the film was made available on Disney+ where it exploded in popularity. There was truly no way for anyone involved with "Encanto" to predict what a cultural phenomenon they had with "We Don't Talk About Bruno," so the team went with a more traditional choice. Miranda, however, does not regret the decision. "I'm still proud of 'Dos Oruguitas' as the submission," Miranda said to Variety, adding: