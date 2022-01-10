The Encanto Soundtrack Is Now The Biggest Thing In The World

Never underestimate the power of a Lin-Manuel Miranda hook or a song that allows people to work out their deep-seated insecurities through song. Now in its sixth week of release, the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to Disney's "Encanto" has jumped from the number 7 spot to the top of the Billboard 200 chart this week, knocking Adele out of the top spot and making it the first soundtrack to top the charts since "Frozen 2" in 2019. The album also maintains the top position on Billboard's Soundtrack and Independent Album charts for the second consecutive week. The Billboard chart ranks the most popular albums based on multi-metric consumption between album units sold both physically and digitally, as well streams supported by subscription services or ad-support. Disney soundtracks typically perform well thanks to parents constantly playing the songs for their children and absolutely destroying their Spotify algorithm in the process, but "Encanto" has developed a huge and unexpected audience — young adults. Even Jessica Darrow, the voice of "Luisa" can't believe how successful the music has become.

Spend an hour on TikTok and you'll be sure to find at least a handful of content creators utilizing the addictive beat of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" as the background of their video, and plenty of adults attempting to heal their inner child by lip synching to "Surface Pressure." TikTok has completely reshaped the landscape of pop music, so as someone who spends admittedly far too much time scrolling the app, the "Encanto" supremacy is not at all surprising. As I write this article while playing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" myself, I can hear the gaggle of next door neighbor kids singing along from their at-home learning pod without missing a word.