Encanto Early Buzz: An Enchanting, Colorful, And Heartfelt Family Musical

By Jeremy Mathai/Nov. 4, 2021 10:16 am EDT

We've addressed in the past how 2021 has apparently turned into the Year of the Musical, some of which didn't turn out quite as expected and others that we are maintaining very high hopes for. "Encanto" is a relative break from the larger live-action trend this year, pouring all its vibrancy and musical energy into the medium of animation instead. The Colombia-set film has come with all sorts of built-in expectations ever since our first glimpse of the project, boasting an impressively wide range of regionally authentic voice castings, a creative team hailing from various diverse backgrounds, and songs by singer, songwriter and actor Carlos Vives and, of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Last night, the embargo lifted on social media reactions for the upcoming Disney animated movie after its premiere and the overall response has been immediate and decisive. Check out what the critics are saying about "Encanto" below!

Encanto Early Buzz

We'll begin with /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui, who compliments the creativity and vibrancy on display ... along with a wry note about a somewhat surprising source of possible inspiration, as well.

Naturally, the question at the forefront of many viewers' minds will be how genuinely and authentically "Encanto" captures the breadth of Colombian culture. Take it from those who would know best: despite some understandable concerns about the creative talent at the forefront of the movie, it would seem that those fears can be definitively put to rest. Alternately described as "magnificent," "complex," and "filled with life," Disney may very well have yet another crowd-pleasing hit on their hands that can be counted as a victory for representation.

Other reactions echo similar thoughts about the toe-tapping musical numbers, the cultural specificity, and the family-specific themes at the heart of "Encanto," balancing the idea of fitting in with the necessity of individuality. In short: Viewers like me who may be particularly susceptible to movies with earnest, heart-on-its-sleeve emotions should expect to shed a tear or two!

The review embargo is expected to lift soon enough and give viewers an even more in-depth look at everything "Encanto" has to offer. Be sure to keep an eye out for /Film's review, but until then it would seem safe to assume that Disney's latest animated musical is a must-see for fans of the genre.

"Encanto" will release in theaters on November 24, 2021.

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

