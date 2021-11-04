Encanto Early Buzz: An Enchanting, Colorful, And Heartfelt Family Musical

We'll begin with /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui, who compliments the creativity and vibrancy on display ... along with a wry note about a somewhat surprising source of possible inspiration, as well.

ENCANTO: A really really pleasant surprise. I confess I went in with zero expectations and was totally enchanted by this vibrant & imaginative magical realist tale. Although itâ€™s hilarious to me that Disney was like â€œwhat if we made a musical version of 100 YEARS OF SOLITUDEâ€ — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) November 4, 2021

Naturally, the question at the forefront of many viewers' minds will be how genuinely and authentically "Encanto" captures the breadth of Colombian culture. Take it from those who would know best: despite some understandable concerns about the creative talent at the forefront of the movie, it would seem that those fears can be definitively put to rest. Alternately described as "magnificent," "complex," and "filled with life," Disney may very well have yet another crowd-pleasing hit on their hands that can be counted as a victory for representation.

#Encanto is magnificent! Afro-Latinos present, our culture alive, a story of ours told. Relates to anyone fighting to live up to expectations. Wept like a baby. The 60th Disney feature is one of their best. Loved it to bits. "Family weirdos get the worst rap." Line of my life. pic.twitter.com/pt1WdS6G3X — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 4, 2021

Â¡Encanto es una hermosura! Una demostraciÃ³n vistosa de la maravilla cultural y visual de Colombia! La pelÃ­cula es pura vida, con colores vibrantes, musica dinÃ¡mica, y un elenco cheverÃ­simo! Me alegra el alma ver una pelÃ­cula de Disney celebrando a Colombia. Â¡Es Una Nota!#Encanto pic.twitter.com/X6rLY9eZVy — Andres Cabrera (@SquadLeaderAce) November 4, 2021

#Encanto had me crying, laughing, and enjoying myself from start to finish. It's a beautiful film with an amazing cast of characters that you can't help but love! Also, you thought you liked Luisa now? Wait til you see her truly blossom! You'll love her! ❤️💪 @EncantoMovie pic.twitter.com/4WvXDOBWSz — Lyra Hale 🏳️â€🌈✍️🇵🇷 (@TheAltSource) November 4, 2021

#Encanto deals with some complex issues regarding family expectations. Definitely have to simmer on it (similar to how I felt after INSIDE OUT). Songs are good. Visuals are on par with the beauty of RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON. pic.twitter.com/hw4SkcmfCw — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) November 4, 2021

#Encanto is super cute! Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero and Jessica Darrow shine. I loved the music, the songs are so fun and lively. Itâ€™s got a beautiful message about self worth, and it was refreshing to see some Afro-Latinx characters not just in the background, but as part pic.twitter.com/6bLG6n0q8o — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) November 4, 2021

of the main cast, hopefully paving the way for better representation going forward. pic.twitter.com/jEXeyMXokf — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) November 4, 2021

Other reactions echo similar thoughts about the toe-tapping musical numbers, the cultural specificity, and the family-specific themes at the heart of "Encanto," balancing the idea of fitting in with the necessity of individuality. In short: Viewers like me who may be particularly susceptible to movies with earnest, heart-on-its-sleeve emotions should expect to shed a tear or two!

#Encanto enchants w/ its beautiful Colombian cultural specificities, colorful visuals, and emotionally resonating themes of family. 60 films in, Disney still finds ways to captivate its audience with their animated musicals. This one is a real tearjerker but also such a joy! pic.twitter.com/b56JeTW6dF — Michael Lee 🍥 (@IamMichaelJLee) November 4, 2021

ENCANTO is a radiant & heartfelt story about family, culture & individuality. Stephanie Beatriz brings the right level of warmth & spirited liveliness to Mirabel while Lin-Manuel Miranda crafts a series of wonderfully wholesome & catchy songs. I was moved to tears by the end. pic.twitter.com/TMZF0MGyMG — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 4, 2021

#Encanto/ @EncantoMovie is a joyful, jubilant ode to family with the perfect blend of heart & humor. Enchanting, hugely entertaining, awe-inducing & dazzling. A must-see magical marvel. Lin-Manuel Mirandaâ€™s songs will make you tap your feet & make tears fall. pic.twitter.com/IILzBDj6ro — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 4, 2021

Disneyâ€™s #Encanto is just lovely. Itâ€™s full of so much energy and fun. Iâ€™m not always a musical fan, but Luisaâ€™s song has been in my head since the screening. Itâ€™s the perfect family film. Also, cute animated rats are always a happy thing for me. pic.twitter.com/NWNvh9z932 — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 4, 2021

The review embargo is expected to lift soon enough and give viewers an even more in-depth look at everything "Encanto" has to offer. Be sure to keep an eye out for /Film's review, but until then it would seem safe to assume that Disney's latest animated musical is a must-see for fans of the genre.

"Encanto" will release in theaters on November 24, 2021.