How Two White Directors Made Encanto, Disney's Musical Love Letter To Colombia

Walt Disney Animation Studios has a major milestone coming up later this year with "Encanto" — it's the 60th feature from the most iconic arm of the Disney empire. It also represents new territory for the studio, as they are branching out to bring the South American nation of Colombia to life on the big screen, a first for a major animated movie. "Zootopia" directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush headed up the project, alongside "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote songs for the film. So, how is it that two white guys decided that they were the right people to tackle a story heavily rooted in Colombian culture? I wanted to find out.

I recently spoke with both Howard and Bush, as well as writer/co-director Charise Castro Smith, ahead of "Encanto" hitting theaters in November. I asked them about the elephant in the room, so to speak. I was curious about how this came about, and here's what Howard had to say about it:

"Early on, I think we knew that, in teaming up with Lin-[Manuel Miranda], Lin was very keen to do a movie set in Latin America, but we had to look for, what do we have in common? And this idea of extended families, the universality of everyone has a family, everyone likely does not understand their family, and likely their family does not completely understand them. Having something universal that we can all sink our teeth into, no matter where we come from was really critical. For me, it's amazing because every time we jump into a new film, it's a chance for me to learn. I think this entire four-year process has been an incredible learning [process] for myself. Starting in the Colombian research trip with Lin, seeing it grow, Cherise joining the team, the team rallying around this central idea, and staying true to that true north, has made an incredible difference."