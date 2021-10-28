West Side Story Sneak Peek: Steven Spielberg Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of His Splashy Musical

Although it was shot way back in the summer of 2019, Steven Spielberg's lavish remake of 1961's "West Side Story" is finally making its way to screens on December 10, 2021. In anticipation, 20th Century Studios has released a brand new behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the movie, which serves as Spielberg's first time at bat helming a musical, despite clearly harboring the instinct for a very long time.

Those who are devotees of the 'Berg know full well that this guy has had a musical in him, especially given the splashy numbers he staged in non-musical films like the USO dance sequence "Swing Swing Swing" in "1941," the opening Busby Berkley "Anything Goes" set piece in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," his use of the Welsh lullaby "Suo Gânor" in "Empire of the Sun," and John Williams' "When You're Alone" ballad in "Hook."

In 2004 Spielberg told Total Film exactly the kind of musical he hoped to make someday: