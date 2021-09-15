West Side Story Trailer: Steven Spielberg's Splashy Musical Remake Is Full Of Color And Dance-Fighting

A new Spielberg movie is always an occasion to celebrate, but there's just something undefinably perfect about this intersection between masterful filmmaker and material. Adapted for the big screen from the original Broadway musical from 1957, Spielberg's remake boasts an unparalleled fusion between Hollywood and Broadway: familiar Spielberg collaborator Tony Kushner ("Munich," "Lincoln," the upcoming "The Fabelmans") wrote the screenplay and is joined behind the scenes by choreographer Justin Peck, Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, conductor David Newman ("Anastasia"), and music supervisor Matt Sullivan ("Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago") among many other famously talented names.

Described as a "reimagining" of the popular story (borrowed loosely from Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," of course), the film "tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City." Because of the ongoing pandemic, the release date for "West Side Story" had to be pushed back by an entire year, delaying audiences from witnessing the highly-anticipated acting debut of Rachel Zegler as Maria. On the bright side, the delay has allowed "West Side Story" to release on the 60th anniversary of the original 1961 film. How's that for timing? The rest of the cast includes Ariana DeBose as Anita, Ana Isabelle as Rosalia, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, Brian d'Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Curtiss Cook as Abe, and Rita Moreno as Valentina.

The only fly in the ointment throughout this wonderful spectacle has to be the casting of Ansel Elgort as Tony, who gets exactly one speaking line in this trailer but is otherwise relegated to staring and reacting to what's going on around him. Elgort has faced allegations of sexual misconduct (which he has denied), casting somewhat of a pall over the release of the musical.

"West Side Story" is scheduled to release in theaters on December 10, 2021. You can see the newly-released poster for the film below.