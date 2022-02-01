'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Lands Disney On The Billboard Hot 100 For The First Time In 29 Years

On the off-chance you haven't watched "Encanto" yet: the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" sees the members of the Madrigal clan — the multigenerational Colombian household whose members all have magical abilities, save for the film's lead, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), and those who married in — telling Mirabel about her Uncle Bruno (John Leguizamo), the family's black sheep and an enigmatic figure who vanished after wreaking emotional havoc on the others and the local villagers with his power to see into the future. It's not just a dang catchy bop, either. As each of the Madrigals and their neighbors sing about Bruno, they reveal their insecurities and vital story details, all of which come back into play in the movie's latter half.

To put the success of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" into perspective, the smash-hit earworm "Let It Go" from "Frozen" only reached the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the peak of its popularity in 2014. It's also broken the record for the song with the most credited singers (Beatriz, Adassa, Mauro Castillo, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and "cast of 'Encanto'") to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the first penned by a solo writer ("Hamilton" and "In the Heights" maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda) since Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" in 2017. "Bruno" has also drawn 34.9 million U.S. streams and is one of only six animated film soundtracks to top the BIllboard 200 ranking.

Full disclosure: I prefer "Surface Pressure" to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" — as far as my favorite song from "Encanto" goes — despite having more in common with Bruno (the sun-averse, most awkward member of the family who spends most of their time conversing with small furry animals) than Mirabel's super-strong and otherwise awesome sister Luisa, who performs the former of those tunes. With that out of the way, the "Encanto" songs are bangers across the board, as is Germaine Franco's score, and I'm more than happy to keep talking about and dancing to the beat of "Bruno" for as long as everyone else wants to.