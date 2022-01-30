Watch: How Encanto Made The Elaborate Choreography For 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

One of the musical highlight's of "Encanto," the 60th Disney animated feature, is the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which has topped the Billboard charts and become a viral hit. For this song, directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush took a page from how classic Disney movies were animated in the past, in that they actually adapted a live-action dance number to animation. A new video on the official DisneyMusicVEVO channel on YouTube shows how it was done, with a split-screen of the dancers in a studio and the characters in the movie mirroring their movements.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has worked on other Disney projects such as "Moana" and "Mary Poppins Returns," wrote the music and lyrics for "We Don't Talk About Bruno." The song was first released with the film's soundtrack in November of last year, just before "Encanto" had its 30-day theatrical release. On Christmas Eve, the movie hit Disney+, and a few days later, Disney uploaded a YouTube clip of the song, which has already racked up 150 million views and counting in just its first month online.

Below, you can see the comparison between the live-action and animated staging of the dance choreography for "Encanto."