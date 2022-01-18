'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Surpasses 'Let It Go' To Become Biggest Disney Song In A Quarter Century
According to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, we will never stop talking about Bruno. On one hand, it's comforting to know that "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the song endlessly thrumming through my brain, is haunting everyone else too ... but this also means we'll never escape Lin Manuel Miranda's musical clutches, doesn't it?
The breakout track from Disney's "Encanto" is taking the world by storm like the masterfully crafted earworm that it is. But living rent-free in our brains isn't enough for "We Don't Talk About Bruno," whose catchy tune is now going for big Disney milestones. The "Encanto" track recently made headlines for reaching number one on the global YouTube music video charts and topping the Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes charts in the United States. Now the hot streak continues with the news that "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has become the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years. Sitting at number four on this week's chart with 29 million streams and 8,000 downloads purchased, "Bruno" has surpassed the previous title holder: Idina Menzel's "Let It Go" from "Frozen."
The days of children wailing Elsa's solo aren't totally behind us, but for the time being, they have a new song to scream-sing. "Let It Go" reached number five on the charts in April 2014, five months after the film's release, and never rose higher. Two months after arriving, "Bruno" has beaten the record and become the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney's animated filmography. Since we're so early into its run, could the song rise even higher? It certainly helps that "Bruno" has the internet on his side — and not just because people are obsessing over the ostracized Madrigal. Social media played a big part in this song's ascension: you can't spend more than five minutes of TikTok without running into a joking rendition, a lip-synch video, or a completely unrelated bit, set to the Madrigals musically ranting about Bruno.
Thanks to all this bursting popularity, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is now in a league with some serious biggies. Just think of the classic Disney songs that we all inexplicably know the lyrics to: Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" (number one in 1993), Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (number four in 1994), and Vanessa Williams' Pocahontas soundtrack song "Colors of the Wind," (number four in 1995). Should "Bruno" continue climbing the charts, the milestones will continue.
Why We Talk About Bruno
Despite what the Madrigals would have us all believe, there are plenty of reasons to talk about "Bruno." The song — featuring the voices of Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz — see the Madrigals telling Mirabel (Beatriz) the story of her mysterious Uncle Bruno (John Leguizamo), the family outcast with the ability to see the future. Given he's one of the most intriguing characters in the film and spends so much time in the shadows, insight into his backstory is very welcome. Of course, most of it should be taken with a grain of salt because the singers are pretty biased. That's the other thing making this tune so irresistible — each of the Madrigals is telling us a little more about themselves too, exploring their insecurities through song!
Besides being narratively compelling, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is a bonafide bop. Lin Manuel Miranda has done it again and by it, I mean he's written another hook so addictive that we'll never be free. Think back to the days where "Hamilton" and its opening beat ruled our lives — think hard enough and you can still hear it echo through your head. This is the power that "Bruno" now wields, along with the rest of "Encanto." It's no fluke that the soundtrack topped the BIllboard 200 ranking just last week, becoming the sixth animated soundtrack in history to do so. The music of "Encanto" is here to stay — so get ready to keep talking about Bruno.