'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Surpasses 'Let It Go' To Become Biggest Disney Song In A Quarter Century

According to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, we will never stop talking about Bruno. On one hand, it's comforting to know that "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the song endlessly thrumming through my brain, is haunting everyone else too ... but this also means we'll never escape Lin Manuel Miranda's musical clutches, doesn't it?

The breakout track from Disney's "Encanto" is taking the world by storm like the masterfully crafted earworm that it is. But living rent-free in our brains isn't enough for "We Don't Talk About Bruno," whose catchy tune is now going for big Disney milestones. The "Encanto" track recently made headlines for reaching number one on the global YouTube music video charts and topping the Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes charts in the United States. Now the hot streak continues with the news that "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has become the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years. Sitting at number four on this week's chart with 29 million streams and 8,000 downloads purchased, "Bruno" has surpassed the previous title holder: Idina Menzel's "Let It Go" from "Frozen."

The days of children wailing Elsa's solo aren't totally behind us, but for the time being, they have a new song to scream-sing. "Let It Go" reached number five on the charts in April 2014, five months after the film's release, and never rose higher. Two months after arriving, "Bruno" has beaten the record and become the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney's animated filmography. Since we're so early into its run, could the song rise even higher? It certainly helps that "Bruno" has the internet on his side — and not just because people are obsessing over the ostracized Madrigal. Social media played a big part in this song's ascension: you can't spend more than five minutes of TikTok without running into a joking rendition, a lip-synch video, or a completely unrelated bit, set to the Madrigals musically ranting about Bruno.

Thanks to all this bursting popularity, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is now in a league with some serious biggies. Just think of the classic Disney songs that we all inexplicably know the lyrics to: Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" (number one in 1993), Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (number four in 1994), and Vanessa Williams' Pocahontas soundtrack song "Colors of the Wind," (number four in 1995). Should "Bruno" continue climbing the charts, the milestones will continue.