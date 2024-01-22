Anyone But You Is An Unlikely $100 Million Box Office Smash Hit

Things aren't looking great at the box office right now, as there are very few big releases in theaters that are getting moviegoers out in meaningful numbers. But there is something good to focus on today as Sony's rom-com "Anyone But You" has continued to quietly defy expectations for over a full month now. The film crossed the $100 million milestone over the weekend, an is arguably one of the most unlikely movies to ever hit that mark based on how things started.

"Anyone But You" added another $5.4 million to its ever-growing total over the weekend, per The Numbers. That was good enough for a fourth place finish in its fifth frame, which is impressive. More importantly, director Will Gluck's romantic comedy has now earned $64.2 million domestically to go with $35.9 million internationally for a grand total of $100.1 million worldwide. Given its $25 million budget, this is going to be a huge win for Sony Pictures. More than that, it gives the industry something to celebrate at a pretty dour time.

The film, which stars Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria"), opened on Christmas weekend and made just $6 million against a wave of stiff competition. Not that it was totally DOA since December movies can often have long legs, but it would have been foolish for anyone to predict what happened since then. The movie increased its take the following two weekends, signifying great word-of-mouth buzz. Even now, there appears to be a lot of gas left in the tank and a domestic total near $100 million is not out of the question. Even now, it's already made more than 10 times its opening weekend figure, which is rare air for a movie that opened on 3,000 screens or more.