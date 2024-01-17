Godzilla Minus One Black And White Version - Release Date And More Info

"Godzilla Minus One" is one of the best Godzilla movies of all time. At times a riff on "Jaws," it's also an homage to the 1954 original movie and technically a sequel to "Oppenheimer." Yes, the 33rd film in the franchise feels radically different and yet comfortably familiar. It uses a post-war setting to tell another story of humanity's first meeting with the King of Monsters, bringing back the original film's nuclear imagery by giving an update to Godzilla's atomic breath. This helps turn the titular kaiju into a terrifying force of nature bringing about divine punishment.

Perhaps the biggest achievement of "Godzilla Minus One" is how it does the unthinkable and makes you care about the puny humans being crushed by the giant monster. Again, the post-war setting gives the film a historical background to mine meaningful drama, with the protagonist being a failed kamikaze pilot with survivor's guilt trying to make sense of the pointless deaths of everyone around him.

It's no wonder that the film was an incredible box-office hit both in Japan and in the U.S., and it's about to get even bigger. Toho International wants to keep the party going by releasing a black-and-white version of the film so you can feel closer to the terror of the original "Godzilla." The title, of course, is "Godzilla Minus One Minus Color."