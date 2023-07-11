Godzilla Minus One Takes Place In Postwar Japan, Technically Making Oppenheimer A Godzilla Prequel

It's a good day to be a fan of gigantic kaiju monsters that double as metaphors for the dangers of atomic power because we've finally gotten our first look at "Godzilla Minus One," the latest film in the sprawling franchise of Godzilla movies. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki ("Lupin III: The First," "The Eternal Zero"), "Godzilla Minus One" is the 37th film in the "Godzilla" franchise and the 33rd "Godzilla" film produced by Toho. This is the first Japanese-produced Godzilla film since 2016's "Shin Godzilla," a movie that rules unquestionably hard. Oh, and here's your reminder that this Godzilla film will have no connection to the current American MonsterVerse featuring the likes of Godzilla, King Kong, and other assorted kaiju from Legendary.

Instead, "Godzilla Minus One" is set in post-war Japan following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II. Godzilla has always served as a metaphor for those horrific tragedies, so this feels like a full-circle bit of storytelling. It also, in the wildest bit of cinematic coincidences imaginable, means that Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" can now be viewed as a technical prequel to "Godzilla Minus One." After all, it was J. Robert Oppenheimer's bomb that was dropped in Japan, thereby also making him responsible for causing the nuclear waste that would birth Godzilla.

All jokes aside, "Godzilla Minus One" looks and sounds like an absolute killer of a Godzilla movie and one that reclaims the vital, real-life Japanese history that is often whitewashed by the American-made films. The new trailer is just a short teaser, but even in under a minute, there's already plenty to be excited about.