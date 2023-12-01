Godzilla Minus One Gives A Terrifying Upgrade To The Atomic Breath

Godzilla has been destroying (and saving) Tokyo for almost 70 years. In that time, the king of monsters has gone through many changes. Sometimes Godzilla acts as a destroyer, sometimes as a hero. Each film adds new tiny details to the design and the look of the character.

"Shin Godzilla" added one of the biggest design changes by introducing several evolutionary changes to Godzilla — going from tadpole to monstrous behemoth. Now, "Godzilla Minus One" is continuing that tradition by adding an evolutionary change to its titular creature (initially, he looks like a giant T-rex), while adding its own little alteration. This time, Godzilla's iconic finishing move, the atomic breath, gets a massive upgrade.

In the film, whenever Godzilla is about to unleash his atomic breath (also known as heat ray depending on the translation), his dorsal spikes grow and extend right as he prepares his attack. Then they slam back in as the king of monsters fires. It's a cool visual that teases a more powerful and devastating attack. That's because, this time, Godzilla's atomic breath is an accurate and stark reminder of what a nuclear blast looks like.