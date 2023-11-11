Godzilla Minus One Review: An Optimistic, Post-WWII Jaws Riff

Takashi Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus One" comes out just prior to the 70th anniversary of Ishiro Honda's 1954 original "Gojira," and audiences have been on quite a journey throughout those decades.

By the lore of Honda's film, Godzilla was a massive amphibious animal created by nuclear bomb test radiation. He was more than a dinosaur that could be defeated by weapons. He was a physical manifestation of post-war nuclear devastation, a monstrous legacy of what weapons of mass destruction have wrought. Mass destruction only leads to more mass destruction. The 1954 film's scientists ultimately have to invent an even more devastating weapon, the Oxygen Destroyer, to defeat the beast. It is a somber, sad movie about how Japan — about how humanity — is unable to break a cycle of wartime annihilation. It wouldn't be until 1995's "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah," however, that a monster would rise from the remnants of the Oxygen Destroyer.

Since the original, Godzilla has changed meaning multiple times. Throughout the Showa era of the 1960s and 1970s, as additional, more outlandish monsters began to manifest themselves nearby, Godzilla begrudgingly became Japan's bouncer. Whenever space aliens or three-headed dragons appeared, Godzilla would pound down his last slug of PBR, roll his cigarettes up in his sleeve, and kick out the uppity reptilian ruffians. After multiple appearances, Godzilla went from being a villain to an outright symbol of Japanese national pride. He was the destructive resentment left behind by a wounded nation.

In "Godzilla Minus One," the monster has now come to represent a revisionist historical corrective.