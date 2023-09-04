Oh No! There Goes Tokyo In The New Godzilla Minus One Trailer

This is the year of Godzilla. We recently got the first images of the upcoming Apple TV+ MonsterVerse show that pits both Kurt and Wyatt Russell against the King of Monsters. There's also the upcoming "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" that is set to bring round two of the match of the century next year. Arguably, though, the headliner is the return of Toho's own Godzilla in "Godzilla Minus One," the first since "Shin Godzilla" seven years ago.

"Shin Godzilla" was a phenomenal reimagining of the iconic monster, with Hideaki Anno making an incredible movie that brought the King of Monsters to modern times, making it an allegory for the response to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster —all while giving us an incredible redesign for the character.

Now, Takashi Yamazaki, director, writer, and VFX supervisor is helming "Godzilla Minus One." Yamazaki is no small name either, having helmed a series of VFX-heavy blockbusters, including many adaptations of anime and manga, like the 2010 "Space Battleship Yamato" live-action, and the 2014 "Parasyte" live-action movie. He also helmed the great "Lupin III: The First" CGI movie. While Anno reinvented the character for modern times, Yamazaki is celebrating the 69th anniversary of the world being introduced to Godzilla by bringing the character back to basics: specifically, the post-war era of Japan.