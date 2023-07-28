How Anime Explores Japan's National Trauma Over The Atomic Bomb

This post contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer."

"Oppenheimer" is now out in theaters. Directed by Christopher Nolan with his go-to man Cillian Murphy in the leading role, the film chronicles J. Robert Oppenheimer's involvement in the Manhattan Project from its build-up to its aftermath.

The film doesn't show the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but it does condemn them. All onscreen U.S. military and political higher-ups are gung-ho that the bombings be carried out and downright flippant about the loss of life in Japan. When Oppenheimer despairs that he has blood on his hands, President Harry Truman (Gary Oldman) eyes him with disdain and calls him a "crybaby."

Whether the bombings were justified or not is a debate that will rage far into the future. What's undeniable is that the loss of life (between 110,000 to over 220,000) left a scar on Japan. They hold the unique distinction of being the only country to be hit with the full might of atomic warfare. Japanese pop culture in the 20th and 21st centuries has been shaped by this traumatic cultural memory, akin to how 21st century U.S. superhero movies are largely a cultural response to 9/11.

In the original 1954 "Godzilla," the titular kaiju was depicted as nature's revenge against man's atomic testing. Dr. Serizawa (Akihiko Hirata), who creates an oxygen-destroying device to stop Godzilla, is practically a Japanese Oppenheimer.

Osamu Tezuka's "Astro Boy," the harbinger of modern manga and anime, is about an atomic-powered robot. Katsuhiro Otomo's cyberpunk manga/film "Akira" features an explosion engulfing the futuristic Neo-Tokyo. And in many modern, serialized anime series, city-leveling bombs are a frequent plot device or a representation of ultimate evil. Once you notice a few examples, it becomes impossible not to see the trend.