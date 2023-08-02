One Of Oppenheimer's Most Stomach-Turning Moments Was Added By An Actor

Despite what some of the less informed commentary on "Oppenheimer" would have you believe, Christopher Nolan has not made a pro-nuclear bomb movie. Quite the opposite, in fact. With "Oppenheimer," the revered filmmaker set out to make what he dubbed a cinematic Rorschach test, designed to put the onus on audiences to determine how they felt about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his creation of the atomic bomb. Adapted from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography "American Prometheus," Nolan's latest makes a point of not making any overarching point, letting the facts speak for themselves.

However, not all those facts are, well, facts. There are several historical facts that "Oppenheimer" ignores, including the reality of the physicist's decision to poison his supervisor at Cambridge, which was only prevented by his parents' decision to step in and not by Oppie's own guilt. That's a pretty stomach-turning insight into the man's mental instability at the time.

Equally as stomach-turning is the moment in the movie when James Remar's Secretary of War, Henry Stimson, suggests the US not bomb Kyoto because he and his wife honeymooned there. Such glibness amid the weight of these decisions is startling and, much like the majority of "Oppenheimer," upsetting for what it seemingly reveals about humans' proclivity for cruelty and capriciousness. But this looks to have been yet another moment where the historical facts were massaged slightly by Nolan, who in this instance was actually influenced by one of his performers.