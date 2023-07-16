Christopher Nolan Says Oppenheimer Is A 'Cautionary Tale' For AI Researchers

Though the Directors Guild of America (DGA) declined to join the Writers Guild (WGA) on strike, director Christopher Nolan has been fully supportive of Hollywood's ongoing industrial action. He walked a picket line with his brother Jonathan and told the BBC that he won't start working on a new film until the strike is resolved. He's even found a link between the strikers' concerns about AI technology and his upcoming film, "Oppenheimer."

Deadline reports that at a New York "Oppenheimer" screening, Nolan argued that the entertainment industry's experiments with artificial intelligence are like playing with fire:

"When you innovate through technology, you have to make sure there is accountability. A lot of companies for 15 years have bandied about terms like 'algorithm,' not knowing what they really mean in any meaningful, technical sense. These guys don't really know what an algorithm is or what it does. People in my business talking about it, they just don't want to take responsibility for whatever that algorithm does. Applied to AI, it has terrifying possibilities."

"Oppenheimer" is, of course, about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project in creating the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer and his contemporaries played with primal power in the name of progress, but only unleashed devastation and a world worse off than before. See the parallels?

The experts developing AI tech certainly do. "When I talk to the leading researchers into AI, they literally refer to this as their 'Oppenheimer moment,'" Nolan shared. "Oppenheimer's story can at least serve as a cautionary tale. It at least can show where some of those responsibilities lie."