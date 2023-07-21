Why Christopher Nolan Sees Oppenheimer As A Cinematic Rorschach Test

You didn't think the latest Christopher Nolan film was going to be straightforward, did you? The director has always had a penchant for interrogating complex and grand ideas, often delving into philosophical pontification that can sometimes be a detriment to his films, but mostly makes them infinitely fascinating. He might have confused everyone beyond the point of return with "Tenet" and its convoluted sci-fi plot, but with "Oppenheimer," Nolan has taken on a different kind of complexity. Namely, he's tackled the moral issues surrounding the creation of the nuclear bomb, all within the framework of a thriller biopic that's shaping up to be one of the best movies of the year.

As /Film's own Chris Evangelista wrote in his review, the resulting film is one that "asks tough questions and then dares to not give us any easy answers," ultimately representing "a conflicting movie with an unknowable core." The film's narrative, based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, "American Prometheus," is designed to make audiences reflect on the creation of the atomic bomb — a topic which yields very little in the way of concrete answers. That alone seems to have been enough to interest Nolan in making a film on the subject.

With "Oppenheimer," the esteemed filmmaker has aimed to do the unthinkable in an era of supposedly shortening attention spans by delivering something that has the capacity to make audiences reflect, and there's no better way to provoke thought than by eschewing answers to compelling questions. In that way, Nolan has created what he sees as a kind of cinematic Rorschach test for his audience.