Don't Worry, Quentin Tarantino Didn't Understand Tenet Either

Oh, "Tenet," you beautiful tropical fish. Christopher Nolan's most recent movie had a lot of attention because there was a hope that the flick might "save movie theaters" during the pandemic. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, although the film was by no means a flop. But the reaction to "Tenet" was a bit mixed when it arrived, with many criticizing the film's deliberately obtuse plotting and muddy sound mix. I'm a Nolan fan, but I was a little underwhelmed when I first saw the film. However, I've since revisited it at home, with subtitles on, and I've come around to loving it, in a weird way. I don't think it's one of Nolan's best films, but I genuinely enjoy the atmosphere of the thing, and there are several set pieces that are pretty damn great. However, I will still admit that the film is a touch confusing, probably by design.

During an appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, Quentin Tarantino – who previously named Nolan's "Dunkirk" as his second-favorite film of the 2010s – revealed that he, too, was befuddled by Nolan's creation. "I think I need to see it again," Tarantino said, laughing. Sadly, Tarantino didn't offer much more insight into his thoughts on "Tenet," but it's clear that the film didn't thrill him the same way as Nolan's "Dunkirk."

When it comes to "Dunkirk," Tarantino previously said:

"I liked the movie, but the spectacle almost numbed me to the experience. I don't think I felt anything emotional. I was awed by it. But I didn't know what I was awed by ... it wasn't until the third time that I could see past the spectacle and into the people the story is about. I finally could see through the trees a little bit."

It sounds like multiple views of "Dunkirk" made Tarantino truly appreciate that film, and perhaps the same will be the same for "Tenet." Or not.