Oppenheimer Review: Christopher Nolan's Thriller Biopic Is One Of The Best Movies Of The Year

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is nothing short of extraordinary. In what might be his magnum opus, Nolan has meticulously crafted a biopic that feels like a thriller. He's also managed to find a way to make 3 hours of people sitting in rooms talking at each other downright exciting. In an era where most movies can feel too long and bloated, Nolan shows an incredible grasp of pacing, using his ticking clock fetish to move the narrative along at near-breakneck speed. The film dumps a massive amount of information on the viewer and doesn't slow down to explain things — you'll have to keep up. And you'll want to keep up, because Nolan hooks you from the jump, unleashing whirls of color and light in the form of abstract shapes underscored by rumbling danger. It's ominous and captivating, and Nolan employs these abstract visuals throughout the film, offering us a glimpse into the mind of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb

As played by Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer is described in many ways. He's an egotist, a womanizer, a genius. He's an aloof sphynx. A man seemingly at war with his own brilliance. Murphy stuns in the role, adopting a soft-spoken voice and bugging his big, beautiful blue eyes out of his head. Oppenheimer was said to have the most brilliant blue eyes, and that's conveyed perfectly here. You can almost get lost in those eyes. And Nolan clearly knows it, employing countless close-ups on Murphy's face as he ponders and puzzles and chain-smokes his way through life, creating wreckage along the way. He looks haunted, and as the film progresses, haunted is exactly what he becomes. Nolan hints at the darkness to come early on, when Oppenheimer is in the midst of a tryst with his young mistress, Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh). Standing nude before him, she holds up a book and asks him to read a passage. In a quiet voice, Oppenheimer obliges: "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds."