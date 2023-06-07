Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Script Was Written In The First Person

If there's one thing Christopher Nolan is obsessed with, it's time. If there are two things he's obsessed with, it's time and dead wives subjectivity. His thrillers "Memento" and "The Prestige" lock you into their characters' points of view in precise and deliberate ways so as to make their third-act rug pulls all the more effective. Nolan's WWII thriller "Dunkirk" is likewise an experiment in impressionist moviemaking, portraying the Dunkirk evacuation from numerous perspectives spanning vastly different time frames. Even his vibes-heavy James Bond-riffing sci-fi actioner "Tenet" places you firmly in the shoes of its protagonist (the, uh, Protagonist) as he hops around the globe moving back and forth in time.

This trend will continue with "Oppenheimer," Nolan's biopic about the U.S. theoretical physicist and father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer (as played by Cillian Murphy). "For me, everything's about structure and point of view," said Nolan, speaking to Empire Magazine. He explained:

"I wanted to really go through this story with Oppenheimer; I didn't want to sit by him and judge him. That seemed a pointless exercise. That's more the stuff of documentary, or political theory, or history of science. This is a story that you experience with him — you don't judge him. You are faced with these irreconcilable ethical dilemmas with him."

That certainly seems like a sensible approach. Oppenheimer's legacy is a subject that could fill an entire film on its own, so better to stay in the moment as he races to develop the first nuclear weapons during WWII, fully aware that any slight miscalculation on his end could end up having potential world-ending consequences (while also being aware of what might happen, should the Axis powers develop the bomb first). This even informed the way Nolan penned his script for the film.