The Most Important Moment In Oppenheimer Dismantles One Of America's Greatest Lies

Spoilers for "Oppenheimer" follow.

The cast of "Oppenheimer" is populated by historical figures, but one of the most recognizable is in the movie for only a single scant scene.

A stretch in the middle of the film takes place in 1945 when the Manhattan Project is on the cusp of completing the bomb while the war they were building it for winds down. As you probably know, the U.S. shifts its target from the defeated Germany to the still-standing Japan. J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) wants the post-war atomic policy to be global cooperation; he hopes that President Harry Truman will loop in Joseph Stalin about the atomic bomb to bring the U.S. and Soviet Union together on the issue. The Trinity explosion test at Los Alamos Labs is even moved up to accommodate Truman's schedule.

Oppenheimer learns as the bombs are carried off that Truman didn't tell Stalin as he'd hoped. Then, he only gets face-to-face time with the President after the bombs are dropped. Truman is played by none other than Gary Oldman, hidden behind saggy make-up, a thin white combover, and Truman's Missouri drawl (this isn't the first time that Oldman has played a leader of the World War II Allies).

Truman and Oppenheimer's meeting, set in the Oval Office and hewing closely to the word of the source biography "American Prometheus," puts Oppie on the path of penance that he takes for the rest of his life. It's also crucial to understanding what "Oppenheimer" is saying about the bomb.