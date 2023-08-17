Apple's Godzilla Series Is Titled Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, Pits Kaiju Against Kurt & Wyatt Russell

Remember when we got not only a great American "Godzilla" film that took the bad taste of the 1998 film out of our collective mouths, but also kickstarted a whole kaiju cinematic universe on par with the Toho films? Remember how, despite that fantastic first "Godzilla" movie, the attempt at bringing King Ghidorah, Mothra, and other monsters was rather disappointing as it turned Godzilla into a hero? Well, at least the "MonsterVerse" was vindicated with the silly yet wholly entertaining "Godzilla vs. Kong" — whose star we interviewed in one of the greatest journalistic moments of 2021.

One of the weirdest and coolest ideas introduced in the MonsterVerse movies is that of the Hollow Earth, which began as just an easy explanation as to why no one had noticed the massive monsters before, but later became a fully-fledged and enigmatic underground realm. More than that, it was seemingly dominated by Kong's species, as we saw a giant fortress fit for a king (Kong) and a giant throne from which they presumably rule — there was also an inexplicably tiny human-sized door there for some reason, but don't think about it too much.

Before we get the upcoming sequel "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" (the New Empire is presumably that old underground Empire), we have Apple's MonsterVerse show to look forward to. The show is officially titled "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." Not only that, but we got a fresh synopsis, and holy crap, just look at how gorgeous that Godzilla looks!