Apple's Godzilla Series Is Titled Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, Pits Kaiju Against Kurt & Wyatt Russell
Remember when we got not only a great American "Godzilla" film that took the bad taste of the 1998 film out of our collective mouths, but also kickstarted a whole kaiju cinematic universe on par with the Toho films? Remember how, despite that fantastic first "Godzilla" movie, the attempt at bringing King Ghidorah, Mothra, and other monsters was rather disappointing as it turned Godzilla into a hero? Well, at least the "MonsterVerse" was vindicated with the silly yet wholly entertaining "Godzilla vs. Kong" — whose star we interviewed in one of the greatest journalistic moments of 2021.
One of the weirdest and coolest ideas introduced in the MonsterVerse movies is that of the Hollow Earth, which began as just an easy explanation as to why no one had noticed the massive monsters before, but later became a fully-fledged and enigmatic underground realm. More than that, it was seemingly dominated by Kong's species, as we saw a giant fortress fit for a king (Kong) and a giant throne from which they presumably rule — there was also an inexplicably tiny human-sized door there for some reason, but don't think about it too much.
Before we get the upcoming sequel "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" (the New Empire is presumably that old underground Empire), we have Apple's MonsterVerse show to look forward to. The show is officially titled "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." Not only that, but we got a fresh synopsis, and holy crap, just look at how gorgeous that Godzilla looks!
Two Russells? In this economy?
The upcoming "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is set after the events of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which ended with a big battle that destroyed San Francisco and unveiled the existence of kaiju to the world. The show will follow two siblings trying to uncover their family's connection to Monarch, the secret organization that has tracked the monsters for generations.
According to Apple, the show will be a "dramatic saga" spanning three generations, with the siblings going down the rabbit hole of Army office Lee Shaw who — guess what — is played by both Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell. That's right, father and son are playing the same character. Wyatt plays Shaw in the '50s, while Kurt plays him half a century later when Monarch is threatened by Shaw's knowledge.
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" also stars Kiersey Clemons, Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The show is co-developed by Chris Black ("Severance"), and comic book writer Matt Fraction (the fantastic "Hawkeye" run that inspired the Disney+ show). The first two episodes will be directed by Matt Shakman ("Wandavision").
Let them fight
The idea of using both Russells to play the same character is already inspired and fantastic — finally, someone realizes how to best use a nepo baby — and the idea of a multigenerational story about the monsters is definitely a fresh approach.
Of course, the real treat is that first image of Godzilla, which looks just as spectacular and expensive as in the feature films. When a show based on the MonsterVerse was first announced, the big question was whether they'd actually have any kaiju in it, or if it would pull a "Secret Invasion" and just ignore everything cool about the franchise. To see this image of Godzilla, and to see him look so good, is rather reassuring.
Apple, in their seemingly infinite supply of cash, has made some of the best-looking blockbuster shows out there, like "Foundation." That makes them the perfect platform for a show like "Monarchy: Legacy of Monsters," particularly when other supposed blockbuster shows based on movies, like the Marvel and "Star Wars" shows on Disney+, are beginning to stagnate in their visuals and become rather dull. And hey, if you are not excited about this, at least there is a new Japanese "Godzilla" movie coming soon.
Here's one more image for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," as a treat.