Foundation Season 2 Review: A Massive Sci-Fi Setup That Pays Off

It's become something of a cliché in the streaming age to say that a show starts out slow but later finds its groove, rewarding the patient viewer. In 2021, the Apple TV+ adaptation of Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" books somewhat circumvented this by front-loading its solid first season with a juicy hook, seemingly killing off its main character, Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), at the end of its two-part series premiere. His crime? Foreseeing the end of the Galactic Empire through psychohistory, a sci-fi concept that makes long-view predictions about human society through statistics, sociology, and an adaptive 4D model from a quantum supercomputer, similar to the one in "Devs."

There were other twists in "Foundation" season 1, but none so immediately impactful and involving as Hari's demise, which did what the writers of "Lost" originally wanted to do to their series protagonist back in the pilot. Since then, "The Mathematician's Ghost" (as one episode calls Hari's lingering digital specter), has continued to haunt "Foundation," to the point where it's now a quasi-religious figure, like the Holy Ghost, in season 2.

This season is almost the lop-sided mirror image of season 1 in that it takes time for the story to develop and build to a thrilling back half, which all but validates that cliché about a show finding its groove and rewarding patience. As the conflict between the Empire, led by Lee Pace's Brother Day, and Hari's titular Foundation on the planet Terminus heats up, the series slowly but deliberately introduces a number of new characters. This is to be expected given its centuries-spanning scope, and in the end, it mostly pays off, as season 2 draws together all the different personalities and plot threads into a satisfying conclusion that still leaves the door open for more "Foundation" in season 3.