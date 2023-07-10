Foundation's Lee Pace And Laura Birn On Their Characters' Contradictory Relationship [Exclusive Interview]

And Lee, I know you mentioned Cleon's love of Demerzel is a constant no matter what version of Cleon you're playing. Obviously, we've seen different versions of the character. When you get into the character and when you're playing these different Cleons, beyond that love for Demerzel, is there any constant you try to bring to the character, even though they're different versions of Cleon?

Pace: The ego. He's got an ego the size of the galaxy. And I think this Cleon [in season 2] believes that his ego is unique, that he is unique, that he is writing his own path. That he is an individual, he's not just one of the clones. There was a first Cleon and he will be the last Cleon. He thinks there's a greatness inside of him. Now, I guess I would leave it to the audience because what I find so interesting about him, inside that ego, is all of his blind spots. All of the things that he doesn't understand because that takes up so much space.

I guess one of the things I think when I step outside of him and look at him, is how much that is like all of the Cleons who came before him. But I think the trick would be for the character to not know that. To actually think that he is unique, to think that he is the greatest of them. But they all think that. They all think that, because we all do in our life. We think that we're the hero of our story. We're the hero of all the stories. I guess that's how I would answer it. And [Demerzel] plays an important part of that because her intellect so far surpasses what his intellect is capable of, that her wisdom is thousands of years deep. He's so out of his depth with her, and yet he feels as though he's her superior.

Birn: I think part of that is why also he wants to hurt her, because there's also fear of this unbalance, because she ... like season 1, where we end up with the characters when he really makes her suffer. Because there's also this ... she's maybe even too powerful for them. It's intriguing. It's intimidating.

Pace: We would talk about it, and we'd create a way that we could understand it in a terrestrial earth way, is that it is very much like a marriage. There is a marriage here, there is a marriage that is full of contradictions.

Birn: Yeah, and you can have deep love, but also you can be so disappointed in the other one. Or you can have an ego fight inside a beautiful marriage, also. And all that can exist at the same time.

Pace: Yeah. In a sense of, "I thought you thought I was the greatest. I thought you thought I was the emperor of the galaxy. Was that a lie?"

Birn: And at the same time, knowing that I'm not going to survive without you, kind of like that — I want to punch you, but I can't be without you.

Pace: It's so much fun as an actor to be given this Rubik's cube of a character.