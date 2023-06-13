Foundation Season 2 Trailer: The Second Crisis Is Coming To The Epic Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

Everything about "Foundation" looks epic. The Apple TV+ series is based on the work of Isaac Asimov and tells the "thousand-year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it." And just in case you didn't think they were serious about the whole "thousand-year saga" thing, just know that "Foundation" season 2 is set more than a century after the season 1 finale.

Speaking of season 2, a new trailer has just arrived, and, yep — it looks epic. And expensive! Apple obviously put a lot of money into this thing, hoping it would break out big. But has it? I don't recall there being a ton of buzz surrounding the show's first season, primarily because Apple TV+ shows that aren't "Ted Lasso" never seem to generate a lot of hype. But the fact that there's a second season at all sure implies that people are watching the show, so why not watch the "Foundation" season 2 trailer below?