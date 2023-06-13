Foundation Season 2 Trailer: The Second Crisis Is Coming To The Epic Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series
Everything about "Foundation" looks epic. The Apple TV+ series is based on the work of Isaac Asimov and tells the "thousand-year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it." And just in case you didn't think they were serious about the whole "thousand-year saga" thing, just know that "Foundation" season 2 is set more than a century after the season 1 finale.
Speaking of season 2, a new trailer has just arrived, and, yep — it looks epic. And expensive! Apple obviously put a lot of money into this thing, hoping it would break out big. But has it? I don't recall there being a ton of buzz surrounding the show's first season, primarily because Apple TV+ shows that aren't "Ted Lasso" never seem to generate a lot of hype. But the fact that there's a second season at all sure implies that people are watching the show, so why not watch the "Foundation" season 2 trailer below?
Watch the Foundation season 2 trailer
"This is the age of darkness" are the first words you hear at the start of this trailer, so I guess you better brace yourself for plenty of dark stuff in season 2. "Despair, death, destruction — this is even bigger than the last crisis!" a character says at one point. All of this implies that season 2 is not exactly going to be light and fluffy entertainment. Here's a synopsis to give you a better idea of what's coming:
More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in "Foundation" season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of "Foundation" chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.
The cast includes returning players Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. Other returning cast members include Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann, along with new cast members Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas. Look for "Foundation" season 2 on Apple TV+ on July 14, 2023.