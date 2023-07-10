Foundation's Jared Harris On Playing Multiple Versions Of Hari Seldon In Season 2 [Exclusive Interview]

You've said in previous interviews when asked about the craft of acting that, especially with something that's not historical or based on a real person, you have to use your imagination of that world and blend it with the emotional response and just try to get them firing together. For "Foundation" season 2, where you play two characters that were set up in season 1, how did you approach doing that for both of those characters?

Well, they have very different experiences, so you focus on that. They're different journeys, they know different things. They have different expectations about where they are, what they're doing. I mean, one of them has an extreme ... I mean, a psyche-destroying experience [of being trapped in the Prime Radiant]. So, essentially, everything that happens to that character after that is all informed by that experience.

And what about for the Hari in the Vault on Terminus? We know from season 1, he's not exactly like the original Hari in various ways. What did you look at to inspire you for that character? Was there anything you turned to or studied to try to get into that more synthetic mindset?

When we discussed it, we were trying to figure out which way we were going to go with him because he could be younger, which seems like that would be a valid way of going. I mean, we all imagine our peak version of ourselves being at a specific age. But then I think what was more interesting was to go with a sort of an older version of the character, and he kind of invokes the idea of the Greek gods on Olympus and that spoke to having him digging into that mindset, if you like, and then allowing that experience to ... I mean, in some way, starting to enjoy it.

It's difficult because you don't know if that version of the character has feelings, do you know what I mean? But it would be useful, you can explain or justify — it's useful for him in that he wants to embody an expectation that those people have. So, if he appeared as coming down off of Mount Olympus, in that kind of version of it. And also, there's the idea that [author Isaac Asimov, who wrote the books on which the show is based] invents the idea that Hari came from a planet called Helicon. And Helicon actually is a place that existed on Mount Olympus. So it ties in with that.