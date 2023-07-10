David S. Goyer Reveals The Foundation Moment That's Like Game Of Thrones' Red Wedding [Exclusive]

You've got to love it when a pop culture moment actually earns "iconic" status. Perhaps the most abused and overused word in modern film and TV writing, "iconic" should be reserved for the characters and scenes and ideas that actually send an entire medium in a new direction. The stuff that shifts the ground beneath our feet.

And you know that a TV moment is iconic when show creators use it as a shorthand to discuss their work, tossing it around casually and assuming, rightfully, that everyone will understand exactly what they're talking about, even if it's not a perfectly aligned comparison. In this particular case, it's "Foundation" showrunner David S. Goyer referencing the infamous Red Wedding sequence from "Game of Thrones" season 3 to discuss why he's intentionally leaving out one of the most famous elements of his series' source material and hoarding it for a later season.

When a showrunner says "Red Wedding," you know they mean serious business. And in this case, it's Goyer's way of explaining why one of the most memorable characters from Isaac Asimov's classic sci-fi novel series has yet to make an appearance.