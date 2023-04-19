Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Smashes Into Theaters In 2024 – Here's What We Know

The Monsterverse is here to stay. Long live the Monsterverse.

Today brings us the news that the latest film in Warner Bros.' and Legendary Pictures' rock-'em, sock-'em franchise has officially been given a new title, synopsis, and announcement video. Fans can now get ready for the arrival of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the next crossover between the classic Titans in another sort of East meets West extravaganza. While the last film in this franchise pitted King Kong and Godzilla against each other in an epic — and, if you ask me, mind-numbingly dull — fight to the (near) death, this one seems to be offering a whole new trajectory, as implied by that little title change involving an "x" that I honestly have no idea how to pronounce. "Godzilla by Kong," "Godzilla times Kong," and "Godzilla ex Kong" don't really seem to have a great ring to them, but what do I know!

In any case, the studios have announced that the two kaiju will be joining forces to combat what's amusingly described as "a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone." Consider this the Kaiju-Avengers, folks. The sequel to "Godzilla vs Kong" will once again be directed by Adam Wingard, written by Simon Barrett, and stars a returning cast that includes the likes of Rebecca Hall (who apparently plays a character named Dr. Ilene Andrews, of which I have zero memory of), Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as young Kong-whisperer Jia. This time around, they'll be joined by Wingard regular Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and the always-hilarious Rachel House.

Check out the fun announcement video for "Godzilla x Kong" below!