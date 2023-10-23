The Correct Order To Watch All Of The Godzilla Movies
U.S. audiences tend to accept Toho's earlier Godzilla movies as being high camp, usually thanks to Gen-X's half-remembered airings of late-'60s kaiju flicks broadcast on UHF TV channels back in the 1980s. While there are some absurd and terrible Godzilla films from the Showa era (1954-1975), and many of them contained surreal, kitschy plot elements like invading aliens, one might also find several movies — "Gojira," "Destroy All Monsters" — that focus on Japanese national pride, the role of destructive weapons in the world, and a barely-simmering resentment lingering after a massive attack on the country. If modern superhero movies sprung from the U.S. subconscious as a fantastical revenge/preventative measure against 9/11, so too did Godzilla spring fully formed from the trauma left behind by the U.S.' atomic bomb attacks.
In the original "Gojira," that is literal. The titular creature, a stories-high amphibious animal, appeared in the wake of dangerous U.S. nuclear testing in the Pacific Ocean and climbed out of the sea to destroy Japan afresh. It is very melancholic. "Gojira" director Ishirō Honda helmed most of the Showa films, and he was careful to allow Godzilla to grow into something new, eventually emerging as a symbol of Japanese national pride. In "Destroy All Monsters," Godzilla and a dozen other kaiju served as determined defenders — bouncers, really — to the interloping a-hole King Ghidorah.
At last count, there were 39 movies to feature Godzilla. There are multiple "Godzilla" movie continuities, notably the Showa era, the Heisei era, the Millennium era, the Reiwa era, and the U.S. MonsterVerse. Throughout those continuities, there are several kaiju crossover events, so films starring famous guest monsters can be included.
Not counting TV shows, but including two unreleased "Godzilla" movies, there are 56 films to watch. Here they are:
The release order
Every film in the Godzilla mythos:
The Showa Era:
- "Gojira" (1954)
- "Godzilla Raids Again" (1955)
- "Godzilla: King of the Monsters!" (1956) (the American cut of "Gojira")
- "Rodan" (1956)
- "The Mysterians" (1957)
- "Varan" (1958)
- "Mothra" (1961)
- "King Kong vs. Godzilla" (1962)
- "Atragon" (1963)
- "Mothra vs. Godzilla" (1964)
- "Dogora" (1964)
- "Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster" (1964)
- "Frankenstein Conquers the World" (1965)
- "Invasion of Astro-Monster" (1965)
- "War of the Gargantuas" (1966)
- "Ebirah, Horror of the Deep" (1966)
- "King Kong Escapes" (1967)
- "Son of Godzilla" (1967)
- "Destroy All Monsters" (1968)
- "Bambi Meets Godzilla" (1969)
- "All Monsters Attack" (1969)
- "Space Amoeba" (1970)
- "Godzilla vs. Hedorah" (1971)
- "Godzilla vs. Gigan" (1972)
- "Godzilla vs. Megalon" (1973)
- "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla" (1974)
- "Terror of Mechagodzilla" (1975)
The Heisei Era:
- "The Return of Godzilla" (1984)
- "Godzilla 1985" (1985) (the American cut of "The Return of Godzilla")
- "Godzilla vs. Biollante" (1989)
- "Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah" (1991)
- "Godzilla vs. Mothra" (1992)
- "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II" (1993)
- "Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla" (1994)
- "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah" (1995)
- "Rebirth of Mothra" (1996)
- "Rebirth of Mothra II" (1997)
- "Rebirth of Mothra III" (1998)
The U.S. Remake:
- "Godzilla" (1998)
The Millennium Era:
- "Godzilla 2000" (1999)
- "Godzilla vs. Megaguirus" (2000)
- "GMK: Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack" (2001)
- "Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla" (2002)
- "Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S." (2003)
- "Godzilla: Final Wars" (2004)
The MonsterVerse Era:
- "Godzilla" (2014)
- "Kong: Skull Island" (2017)
- "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (2019)
- "Godzilla vs. Kong" (2021)
- "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" (2024)
The Reiwa Era:
- "Shin Godzilla" (2016)
- "Kaiju Bunraku" (2017)
- "Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters" (2017)
- "Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle" (2018)
- "Godzilla: The Planet Eater" (2018)
- "Godzilla Minus One" (2023)
How to watch them all
The Showa era began with "Gojira" but quickly expanded into a widespread series of tokusatsu movies that incorporated aliens, robots, and other bizarre creatures from space. The vast bulk of the films were directed by Ishirō Honda, who managed to infuse his movies with a strange formalism, even when the content became increasingly outlandish. The only U.S. film to come during this era was Marv Newland's "Bambi Meets Godzilla," a 90-second short positing the meeting of titans. Not included on the list were "Bambi's Revenge" from 1976 and "Son of Bambi Meets Godzilla" from 1999, as those might be considered fan films. Newland's short, however, has become so overwhelmingly celebrated that I choose to include it on the above list.
By the '70s, the Showa era (the eras were named after Japanese emperors) kind of petered out, and "Godzilla" was rebooted in 1984, starting the Heisei era. That series ended when Godzilla melted down and died in "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah," with Mothra providing a follow-up trilogy. It was implied in that film that a child of Godzilla would rise to take the monster's place.
In 1999, the series was rebooted again with the Millennium era, although it seems that not every film in this era follows the same continuity. "GMK: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack" might very well be in a continuity all its own, as Godzilla looks different (he has silver eyes!) and behaves more like a villain than a bouncer.
Additionally, the Reiwa era has several continuities contained inside of it. Indeed, "Planet of the Monsters," "City on the Edge of Battle," and "The Planet Eater" form an animated sci-fi trilogy of films set in the very, very distant future.
The U.S. stuff
In those animated films, humanity had been away from Earth, living on a massive spaceship for many thousands of years. When they return to Earth, they find that Godzilla never stopped growing in their absence. The creature is now the size of a literal mountain. "Shin Godzilla," meanwhile, was a reboot unto itself, and the upcoming "Godzilla Minus One" will reboot things again, setting the monster action back in the 1940s.
As one might notice, the U.S. MonsterVerse films overlap with the current Reiwa era. There are currently only five films and one TV series in the MonsterVerse era, so it's relatively easy to follow and keep separated.
The 1998 U.S. "Godzilla" film directed by Roland Emmerich might appear to be in its own continuity, but the creature in that film was eventually retconned. In 2004's "Godzilla: Final Wars," it was explained that the creature was a lesser monster named merely Zilla that people in the U.S. merely mistook for Godzilla. The real Godzilla picks up Zilla and hucks it at the Sydney Opera House. It's notoriously the shortest fight in Godzilla history.
The correct way to watch the "Godzilla" movies is, of course, era by era. Stay within each continuity in release order, and you should be fine.
No matter your starting era, though, be sure to watch the 1954 original first. It will be your primer. And definitely fit in "Destroy All Monsters" somewhere, as that is, even to this day, the best of all "Godzilla" pictures.