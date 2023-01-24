Bambi Will Be A 'Monstrous Bipedal Deer' Who Stomps On People's Heads In Bambi: The Reckoning

A stroll past the credits of filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield delivers an assortment of monsters, disasters, and delights. He's taken on the producer role in projects like "Dinosaur Hotel" (which he also wrote) and "Croc!," and has recently set his sights on your childhood faves.

His directorial debut this year puts an A.A. Milne creation in the spotlight, though not in the way you might imagine. "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" takes the beloved big-bellied bear of Milne's stories and, with the help of Pooh entering the public domain, re-imagines him and the plucky Piglet as feral beasts who launch a campaign of terror when an adult Christopher Robin returns to the Hundred Acre Wood. If you're looking for the rest of the Hundred Acre gang like Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga and little Roo, or Owl, you won't find them; Pooh and Piglet devoured them alive, and a house full of college girls (and Robin) is the next stop on the buffet line.

Such is the modus operandi for Frake-Waterfield, and the tarnishing of childhood golden idols continues with "Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare" (which gets a February 15 theatrical release this year) date a horror feature announced alongside "Blood and Honey." Further titles either in production or completed include more kinder classics: "Mary Had a Little Lamb," "Three Blind Mice," and "Easter Bunny Massacre: The Bloody Trail" are all aimed to disrupt the innocence of their respective rhymes and holiday icons. But because Frake-Waterfield never sleeps, he's teaming up again with the London-based Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios.

Get ready for "Bambi: The Reckoning."