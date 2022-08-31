Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Trailer: Pooh Bear Is All Grown Up And He Kills People Now

As we can see, this is very much a low-budget affair, but one that is not skimping on the blood or shock value. We see that Christopher Robin is all grown up now and is taking a young woman that he seems to fancy to the 100 Acre Wood to see his old pals. However, after being abandoned for several years, Pooh and Piglet decided that they had enough of this s*** and got bloody. To emphasize just how much the filmmakers are not pulling punches, we even see a shot of Eeyore's grave.

The body count rises as Christopher comes to regret abandoning his old friends. Pooh and Piglet get to murderin' in all kinds of trope-y places like hot tubs, pools, and cars, among other places. What's perhaps most amazing is that this film was reportedly shot in just ten days on a shoestring budget. As for the plot? director Rhys Waterfield explained to Variety what we can expect on that front.

"Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he's not [given] them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult. Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral. So they've gone back to their animal roots. They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey."

The cast includes Craig David Dowsett as Winnie the Pooh, Chris Cordell as Piglet, and Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin. Waterfield produced the film alongside Scott Jeffrey through their company Jagged Edge Productions.

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" does not yet have a release date set but we should be hearing more on that front very soon, and it is due to arrive later this year.