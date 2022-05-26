Winnie The Pooh Is In The Public Domain, So Of Course He's A Slasher Villain Now

Disney's Winnie-the-Pooh is a comfort character for many. For much of his 98-year history, the A.A. Milne and E. H. Shepard creation was known as a cuddly bear with a love for "hunny," known for his kindhearted thoughtfulness.

But as the Winnie-the-Pooh universe enters the public domain (except for Tigger's character, which is still copyright protected), anyone can take the essence of the character and transform it into anything they deem fit, as long as it is original. With that, I regret to inform you of the following: your beloved honey-loving bear now has a penchant for, erm, brutal murder.

An iteration of Pooh is a monstrous killer of sorts in the upcoming indie horror/slasher, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" (via Bloody Disgusting). As if this idea alone is not terrifying enough, first-look images from the film feature someone wearing a frightening Pooh mask, and a rather messed-up version of Piglet.

Now, this is very divisive for me — while I love slashers, and enjoy a good subversion of perceived notions of "normalcy," this seems a tad bit too weird, even for me.