Bambi Is A 'Vicious Killing Machine' In Upcoming Horror Movie From Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Producer
I've heard of just about every kind of killer animal movie in my time, from hordes of ravenous rats to the mutton monsters of "Black Sheep," but a killer deer is a new one. According to Dread Central, the team behind the demented "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" are tackling the beloved story of "Bambi," but with their signature sickening twist. ITN Studios and Jagged Eye Productions will be making "Bambi: The Reckoning," giving the story of the fawn who loses his mother a horror update.
"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" saw Winnie the Pooh and Piglet going feral and turning into murderous beasts because Christopher Robin forgot to feed them when he went off to college, so just about anything is possible with the team's Bambi retelling. There's a revenge story baked into the movie already with Bambi's poor dead mom, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Bambi goes full "Deer Avenger" on everyone and starts hunting the hunters. Whether he's a four-legged murder machine or pops up on two legs like the deer with hands on "Adventure Time" and uses the hunters' own guns on them, the result is sure to be absolutely ridiculous.
An antlered assassin
There aren't any plot details to be revealed yet, but on the creator side, Scott Jeffrey is slated to direct, with "Bloody and Honey" director Rhys Frake-Waterfield onboard as a producer. Jeffrey told Dread Central that the movie is inspired by both the original 1928 story by Austrian author Felix Salten and by the monster in the David Bruckner film "The Ritual." He described Bambi as a "vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness," which sounds pretty terrifying.
The monster in "The Ritual" is one of the best creature designs committed to celluloid in some time, so if that's the inspiration for their Bambi, color me scared. There are some other great deer-esque monsters in TV and movies to draw from, too, like the Deadite-possessed taxidermy head in "Evil Dead II" or the surreal nightmare stag on NBC's "Hannibal." However they decide the design their hooved homicidal maniac, it's guaranteed to be creepy, and Bambi can claim his crown as king of the forest from all of the other horrific pseudo-deer.
A look at Jeffrey's IMDB page hints at a whole bunch of other potential childhood-ruining remakes, with producer credits on in-development titles like "Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare," "Mary Had a Little Lamb," and "Three Blind Mice," so this killer Bambi movie might just be the tip of the effed-up fairy tale iceberg.