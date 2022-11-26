Bambi Is A 'Vicious Killing Machine' In Upcoming Horror Movie From Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Producer

I've heard of just about every kind of killer animal movie in my time, from hordes of ravenous rats to the mutton monsters of "Black Sheep," but a killer deer is a new one. According to Dread Central, the team behind the demented "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" are tackling the beloved story of "Bambi," but with their signature sickening twist. ITN Studios and Jagged Eye Productions will be making "Bambi: The Reckoning," giving the story of the fawn who loses his mother a horror update.

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" saw Winnie the Pooh and Piglet going feral and turning into murderous beasts because Christopher Robin forgot to feed them when he went off to college, so just about anything is possible with the team's Bambi retelling. There's a revenge story baked into the movie already with Bambi's poor dead mom, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Bambi goes full "Deer Avenger" on everyone and starts hunting the hunters. Whether he's a four-legged murder machine or pops up on two legs like the deer with hands on "Adventure Time" and uses the hunters' own guns on them, the result is sure to be absolutely ridiculous.