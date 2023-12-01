Godzilla Minus One Does Something Very Differently From Other Kaiju Movies

Every "Godzilla" movie, and every kaiju movie in general, features stunning action and spectacle. Watching cities leveled to the ground while a big monster stomps all over the place is a big part of the appeal. But you need some pesky humans to make the destruction meaningful. While recent kaiju movies, particularly the American MonsterVerse movies, have struggled with this, the best of the Japanese "Godzilla" movies know and understand the importance of compelling human characters.

Still, most of them focus on big, heroic personalities. From the very first "Godzilla" movie, we see protagonists who are government or military types, part of a whole who rise up to take the fight to Godzilla through military might or science. "Shin Godzilla" focused heavily on the humans on the ground, but again, those characters were not individuals as much as they were part of the masses — bureaucratic groups, committees, scientists. That film was more about satire than about individual characters.

This is not the case with "Godzilla Minus One." Writer/director Takashi Yamazaki has crafted a terrific return to form for the King of Monsters, delivering thrilling and often terrifying kaiju destruction, in part thanks to a mighty redesign for Godzilla's atomic breath. The film is especially welcome after a couple of disappointing English-language films (though they did give us some memorable moments on the press circuit). Plus, "Godzilla Minus One" has something few other kaiju movies have — human characters as compelling as the titular character.