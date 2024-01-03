Godzilla Minus One Is The Highest-Grossing Japanese Godzilla Movie Ever
Just as the original "Godzilla" is getting ready to celebrate its 70th birthday, the character is celebrating a major milestone thanks to his latest major motion picture. After another solid weekend at the box office, the widely-acclaimed "Godzilla Minus One" now holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing Japanese-language movie in the franchise's history. Given that there will be 40 movies in the series after "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" arrives later this year, that's hugely impressive.
Director Takashi Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus One" earned $2.2 million over the New Year's holiday weekend, bringing its domestic total to $46.2 million, per Box Office Mojo. More importantly, the film has also earned $35.4 million internationally thus far, bringing its grand total to $81.6 million worldwide. That now puts it above 2016's "Shin Godzilla" ($78 million worldwide) as the biggest Japanese-produced entry in the franchise. The biggest overall remains 2014's "Godzilla" ($529 million worldwide). But so far as the homegrown, Toho entries go? There is a new king in town. Not bad for a movie with a $15 million budget – a mere fraction of what most Hollywood blockbusters cost.
There are some pretty major caveats here. For one, this does not account for inflation, which would most certainly change things. A few million dollars was an awful lot more meaningful back in 1954 when the original "Godzilla" was released. Aside from that, international box office tracking wasn't as much of a thing decades ago, so reliable numbers for older titles in the series are hard to come by. More than anything, this landmark performance demonstrated the enduring star power of the legendary monster. It's also marveling at just how much money this movie made in North America, which is what put it over the top.
Godzilla's biggest moment, 70 years later
"Shin Godzilla" made $1.9 million during its entire run in the U.S. back in 2016 and long before the pandemic upended the industry. "Godzilla Minus One" has a real shot at crossing the $50 million mark in the States before all's said and done. That's downright remarkable for a movie that has been driven almost entirely by word-of-mouth in the country. While this movie has been received exceptionally well by critics and audiences alike (read our review here), it's worth remembering that "Shin Godzilla" was hailed in its day as well. Yet, that meant close to nothing in terms of getting moviegoers out in America at that time.
On the flip side, "Shin Godzilla" made almost all of its money in Japan, whereas "Godzilla Minus One" has made just over $32 million to date in the country. It's a fascinating, unexpected turn of events. It also helped provide the domestic box office with a much-needed boost at the end of 2023 when things were looking a little bleak. Godzilla may be the villain of the movie in question, but he's a hero to movie theater owners right now.
It's tough not to marvel at the fact that seven decades in, this franchise is now having its biggest moment with a movie that wasn't expected to be this big of a deal. Apple TV+ also is coming up on the finale of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," with "Godzilla x Kong" right around the corner. It is undeniably a very good time to be a fan of the King of the Monsters. The big question right now is whether or not Toho will capitalize on the success. Will we get a sequel? Or are they going to treat this as a one-and-done? What remains certain is that Godzilla has a future on the silver screen, it's just a matter of what shape it will take.
"Godzilla Minus One" is in theaters now.