Godzilla Minus One Is The Highest-Grossing Japanese Godzilla Movie Ever

Just as the original "Godzilla" is getting ready to celebrate its 70th birthday, the character is celebrating a major milestone thanks to his latest major motion picture. After another solid weekend at the box office, the widely-acclaimed "Godzilla Minus One" now holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing Japanese-language movie in the franchise's history. Given that there will be 40 movies in the series after "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" arrives later this year, that's hugely impressive.

Director Takashi Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus One" earned $2.2 million over the New Year's holiday weekend, bringing its domestic total to $46.2 million, per Box Office Mojo. More importantly, the film has also earned $35.4 million internationally thus far, bringing its grand total to $81.6 million worldwide. That now puts it above 2016's "Shin Godzilla" ($78 million worldwide) as the biggest Japanese-produced entry in the franchise. The biggest overall remains 2014's "Godzilla" ($529 million worldwide). But so far as the homegrown, Toho entries go? There is a new king in town. Not bad for a movie with a $15 million budget – a mere fraction of what most Hollywood blockbusters cost.

There are some pretty major caveats here. For one, this does not account for inflation, which would most certainly change things. A few million dollars was an awful lot more meaningful back in 1954 when the original "Godzilla" was released. Aside from that, international box office tracking wasn't as much of a thing decades ago, so reliable numbers for older titles in the series are hard to come by. More than anything, this landmark performance demonstrated the enduring star power of the legendary monster. It's also marveling at just how much money this movie made in North America, which is what put it over the top.