Godzilla Minus One Director Wants To Helm A Star Wars Movie, And Maybe Lucasfilm Should Listen [Exclusive]

"Godzilla Minus One" is not only one of the best movies of the year, but one of the best "Godzilla" movies ever, with /Film's own Witney Seibold saying in his review that it includes "some of the best, most exciting destruction visuals in the franchise's long history."

The film follows in the footsteps of Hideaki Anno's "Shin Godzilla" in reinventing the king of monsters, but it also looks back at the very origins of the franchise. The result is a movie that gives us a human story as compelling and thrilling to watch as Godzilla wreaking havoc. This is a monster that is utterly terrifying, and one with an upgraded power move that is closer to the imagery of nuclear armageddon than anything in this 70-year franchise — making it a pseudo "Oppenheimer" sequel.

Director Takashi Yamazaki brings to "Godzilla Minus One" the same energy and the same great eye for visual effects that he gave other reimaginings of popular characters and franchises like "Space Battleship Yamato," "Parasyte," and "Lupin III: The First." Having now tackled one of the biggest franchises in Japan, Yamazaki is setting his sights on another huge IP, one that is set in a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking with /Film ahead of the U.S. release of "Godzilla Minus One," Yamazaki immediately knew what he'd like to tackle next. "I watched 'Star Wars,' and that's how I ended up being a filmmaker," he said. "I'm really hoping I will get a call and they will bring me on 'Star Wars.'"

Now, if the people at Lucasfilm have any common sense, they'd listen to Yamazaki.