Godzilla Minus One Ending Explained: Long Live The King

"Godzilla Minus One" follows Koichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot who had a brief encounter with Godzilla in the final days of WWII as he faked engine issues to avoid dying in combat. As he returns home after the war he finds a destroyed Tokyo and a population desperately trying to rebuild their lives from the flaming wreckage.

Koichi does this by starting a relationship with a young woman and unofficially adopting an orphaned baby girl — even if he is still plagued by survivor's guilt. He also finds work onboard a boat clearing naval mines with a crew of misfits. Of course, everything goes sideways when his ship comes across Godzilla (now evolved thanks to nuclear tests), who then proceeds to make landfall in Tokyo and lay waste to the city and its inhabitants — including Koichi's partner Noriko.

One of Koichi's crewmates, the scientist Kenji, comes up with a plan to kill Godzilla by sinking him to the bottom of the sea so the pressure kills him. If that doesn't work, they will force him back up to the surface by inflating balloons tied to the monster, using decompression to kill him. The Japanese government refuses to help, not wanting to take responsibility for a military action that may raise concerns from the West. So it is up to civilians and naval veterans to bring the fight back to Godzilla to secure the future of the younger generations.

We hear throughout the movie how disillusioned those who fought in the war are in their government for treating them as expendable. That is why it becomes important that the final battle is not one of the combined military forces against Godzilla, but civilians. They will not fight to the death for their own survival, but for future lives.