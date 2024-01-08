Anyone But You Is The First Box Office Surprise Of 2024

The first couple of weekends of 2024 have been relatively quiet so far as the box office is concerned. Blumhouse's horror flick "Night Swim" is the only major new release to contend with thus far and the haunted swimming pool flick had a somewhat muted debut. But something pretty amazing is quietly unfolding right now, and it all has to do with Sony's rom-com "Anyone But You." Released at the tail end of last year, the film has quietly become the mind-blowing box office story of the moment, raking as the first true surprise of the year. So, what's going on exactly? Let's break it down.

The R-rated comedy, which stars Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria"), opened to just $6 million over the weekend of December 22 against a $25 million budget. Facing a wave of competition from the likes of "Wonka" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," it seemed to be pretty much dead on arrival, with Sony probably hoping it would make its money on VOD. Yet, the film grossed a whole lot more over New Year's weekend with an $8.7 million haul, representing a shocking 46% increase. Amazingly enough, it once again increased its take this past weekend, pulling in $9.75 million, per The Numbers. It has made $44 million domestically and $14.7 million internationally for a $58.7 million running total.

While I can't rightfully say I've gone over every single weekend in recorded history, I can say that I have not found a single instance of this ever happening before. That is to say, we're in uncharted waters as this is possibly the first time that a movie has ever made more in its third weekend of wide release than it did on its first two weekends. Sure, this happens frequently with limited releases that expand nationwide. But in a situation like this? It's unheard of.