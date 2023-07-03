No Hard Feelings Is Giving Theatrical Comedy Hope At The Box Office – And Hollywood Is Better For It

The summer movie season of 2023 has, thus far, had more high-profile misses than hits, with several big movies (most notably "The Flash") coming in well below expectations. But if there's been one fairly bright spot over the past couple of weekends, it's been Sony's R-rated comedy "No Hard Feelings." Despite the fact that it's not connected to a franchise and is in a genre that has largely been relegated to streaming in recent years, Jennifer Lawrence's latest film is holding its own at the box office.

In its second weekend, director Gene Stupnitsky's comedy took in $7.85 million, per The Numbers. That represents just a 48% drop from its opening weekend, which is a very solid hold in the post-lockdowns era. Particularly in the face of stiff competition, with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" opening this past weekend, bringing in $60 million. Granted, that number was on the low-end of industry expectations, which may have helped every other movie's case. In any event, Sony now has hope that its latest can go the distance and actually become a theatrical hit.

As of this writing, "No Hard Feelings" has earned $29.6 million domestically and $20 million internationally for a grand total just a hair shy of $50 million. Reviews for the film weren't quite glowing, generally speaking (read our review here), so it seems to speak volumes about Lawrence's enduring star power. It also strongly suggests that audiences are willing to turn up for a straight comedy in theaters, under the right circumstances. That's a good thing.