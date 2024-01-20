Low-Budget Sci-Fi Thriller I.S.S. Makes A Minor Impact At The Box Office

In Hollywood, January is generally considered a "dump month" where studios dump movies that they lack confidence. Scattered box office hits like "American Sniper," "Bad Boys for Life," and last year's "M3GAN" have defied those expectations (mainly by taking advantage of the lack of competition), but this week's biggest release fits the "dump month" box to a tee. Sci-fi thriller "I.S.S." — which stars Ariana Debose ("West Side Story") and was directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite ("Blackfish") — grossed just $1.2 million from 2,520 theaters on its opening day (including Thursday previews), and is projected to gross just $3.3 million in its opening weekend, per Variety.

This won't come as a surprise if, like me, you've seen almost no marketing for this movie. "I.S.S." was distributed by Bleecker Street, which last year released Meg Ryan's "What Happens Later," Catherine Hardwicke's "Mafia Mamma." Both of those movies scored smaller opening weekends than "I.S.S." is projected to achieve, so relatively speaking this is a success story for Bleecker Street. However, it's not enough of a success story to break into the top five at the box office this weekend, where "Mean Girls" will remain No. 1, followed by "The Beekeeper" at No. 2, "Wonka" at No. 3, "Anyone But You" at No. 4, and "Migration" at No. 5.

"I.S.S." is a pretty low-budget affair, with North Carolina's tax credits report listing a total production spend of $13.8 million in the state. Also starring Chris Messina, John Gallagher Jr., Pilou Asbæk, the film is set on the International Space Station. When an international conflict breaks out down on Earth, the American and Russian astronauts on the I.S.S. both receive orders from their home countries to seize control of the space station by any means necessary. No pressure.