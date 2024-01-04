Napoleon Crossed A Major Box Office Milestone, But Will Apple Do This Again?

Apple got into the Hollywood game in a big way last year with a couple of expensive films from beloved filmmakers: Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Ridley Scott's "Napoleon." Apple TV+ has already been going for a few years, but this was the tech giant meaningfully getting into the theatrical space with two different $200 million movies. As 2023 came to a close, "Napoleon" crossed a significant milestone at the box office, which leads us to wonder whether or not Apple is going to consider this experiment a success or not.

Scott's historical epic (which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French military genius) quietly crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office during the New Year's holiday weekend. The film has now earned $60.6 million domestically to go with a solid $146.2 million internationally for a grand total of $206.8 million worldwide, per The Numbers. Sony Pictures is handling distribution for Apple. The film will eventually make its way to Apple TV+, with a much longer director's cut set to debut on the streamer.

The film is winding down at the box office so it probably won't make a whole lot more than this before all's said and done. So we can, more or less, begin to discuss the complicated math here. Under normal circumstances, a movie with a $200 million budget (not accounting for marketing) making just over $200 million at the box office would not be considered a success by any means as theaters keep about half of the money from ticket sales. Plus, Apple is paying Sony a distribution fee. But the circumstances here are anything but normal as we're potentially approaching a new normal for these major streaming services, particularly the ones owned by much larger tech companies.