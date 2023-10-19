Killers Of The Flower Moon Absolutely Justifies That 3.5 Hour Runtime

The late, great Roger Ebert once coined the axiom: "No good movie is too long and no bad movie is short enough." Simply put, a film's length doesn't matter if you, as an audience member, are engaged and moved throughout.

When a filmgoer complains about a film's length being too great or too brief (something I am guilty of), or perhaps whines that films, in general, are getting longer (a recorded fact), their grievance usually translates to an established genre's traditional storytelling tropes. Superhero stories are colorful adventure tales that invariably climax in a violent fight or military confrontation. Does such a tale require three hours of screen time? Conversely, can a feature film feel like a true American epic — an event worth becoming breathless over — if you're back in the sunlight 90 minutes after the curtain opens? A film's runtime, the discussion goes, has come to dictate the tone and the content of the movie. Long movies are "important," while short movies aren't.

As such, one might encounter online pundits talking about whether or not a film can "justify" its runtime. Does a film that runs over three hours "feel" like an epic? From a mere consumer advocacy standpoint, will watching something like Martin Scorsese's new film "Killers of the Flower Moon" be worth spending 206 minutes in a theater?

As it so happens, yes. But it's not because "Killers of the Flower Moon" is a vast epic that covers decades, nor is it a massively complex story that requires a lot of explanations, twists, turns, flashbacks, and backstories. "Killer of the Flower Moon" is worth sitting through because of its calming, deliberate pace. It's a film that breathes. It can't be too long because, as Ebert would say, it's good.