Argylle Review: Wild Action, Big Twists & Romance Combine With Mostly Satisfying Results

For the past decade, "Kick-Ass" and "X-Men: First Class" director Matthew Vaughn has been entrenched in the world of high-class spies, thanks to the "Kingsman" franchise. Though "Argylle" keeps the filmmaker firmly in the spy action genre, the film offers Vaughn the chance to venture into somewhat different territory thanks to the movie's many twists and turns, including a couple of showstopping action sequences, the likes of which you've never seen on the big screen before. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.

On the surface, "Argylle" takes cues from movies like 1984's "Romancing the Stone" and the more recent "The Lost City," each featuring stories where a female novelist becomes entrenched in exactly the kind of real action and adventure that she's only imagined in the pages of books. This time, it's Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, the author behind the successful, ongoing spy novel series "Argylle." Elly has just finished the fifth book in the franchise, which ends with her hero Argylle (played in imagined film sequences by "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill) learning how to get ahold of a key piece of information that will bring down a villainous organization once and for all. But Elly's mother (Catherine O'Hara) feels like the cliffhanger ending leading to another book is a cop-out, sending the author into an anxious spiral that sets her off for a visit to her parents to properly finish the book.

While hopping a train back home, Elly turns down a kind man who expresses a potential romantic interest in her, clearly unable to let herself seek out romance while letting her career dictate her life. But of course, she does have love for her cat Alfie (played by Vaughn's real cat), who accompanies her in a protective backpack. Elly may not be able to find romance, but she does find herself suddenly attacked by deadly spies on the train. Thankfully, she's just (reluctantly) met another skilled spy named Aidan (Sam Rockwell), who informs her that an organization known as The Division (led by Bryan Cranston) is trying to hunt her down — because everything she's written in the "Argylle" books has turned out to be true in the real world. Now The Division is keen to find out what happens next, and they'll stop at nothing to grab her.